Daily Lotto Results South Africa For March 3, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is a widely known and played lottery game based in South Africa. It is managed by the Ithuba National Library which looks after both the sales of the lottery tickets along with announcing winning numbers. Back in 2015, the Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited was appointed as the National governing body of lotteries in South Africa and the Daily Lotto game was introduced by them back in March 2019.

The Daily Lotto game in South Africa is played every day with the winner's name announced every night. Reports suggest that the winner of the Daily Lotto is announced every night at 21:00 hours according to the South African Standard Time i.e SAST. Though the game is played every day in South Africa, it does not have a fixed winning prize.

South Africa Daily Lotto results -

Interested people can access the official website of the South Africa Daily Lotto in order to check the results. Even though the winning number's ultimate prize money is not fixed, the lottery promises to the players to win thousands of rand in on the draw. Check out the link for the official South Africa Daily Lotto website below-

South Africa Daily Lotto result website - https://www.nationallottery.co.za/

How to participate in Daily Lotto

A National lottery seller in South Africa can sell you a ticket/bet slip at a prize of R3.00. One can decide how many draws they wish to participate in. A player has to choose five numbers between 1 to 36. The option of randomly selecting numbers with an automated machine is also available. The player has to fill in the details at the back of the slip and also put in a signature to validate the slip. One cannot redeem the prize money if they haven't signed the slip. For players, who wish to play Daily lotto online, visit: https://www.nationallottery.co.za, and play hassle-free.

