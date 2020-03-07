Lotto Max Results For March 06: Winning Numbers And Players' Guide

Lotto Max is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in Canada. The lotto game reportedly was started back in September 2009. The popular lotto game is organised and run by the Interprovincial Lottery Corporation. Lotto Max results are declared on Tuesday and Friday of every month at 10:30 PM (Eastern Time). Here are the Lotto Max results for March 6, 2020.

Also Read | Lotto Max Results For February 28: Winning Numbers, Players' Guide, And Other Details

Lotto Max winning numbers for March 6

Lotto Max results for March 6, 2020, was announced on the official website of Ontario Corporation. The Lotto Max winning numbers were declared at 10: 30 PM (Eastern Time). If you have participated in the Lotto Max draw, you can check the results on Ontario Corporation's official site.

The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 3 were 06, 08, 15, 24, 38, 41, and 31. The Lotto Max winning numbers for March 3 were released on the official site of Ontario Corporation.

Also Read | Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 14 Are Out; Check Results Here

Also Read | Lotto Max Lottery Results For February 20, 2020; Check Winning Numbers

How to participate in Lotto Max

Lotto Max Canada tickets are available at any National Lottery retailer. A Lotto Max ticket costs $5. A Lotto Max ticket provides the player with three chances to win the lotto. With one ticket, players can participate in three draws. The Lotto Max ticket counter closes at 2:00 AM Eastern time on the day of the draw.

Meanwhile, to win the Lotto Max, every player has to choose seven numbers from 1-50 or choose a quick pick. If a player gets wins three in a draw, he is eligible for a free play. Whereas, winning seven numbers in a draw can help you win the jackpot, which is reported to be $19,000,000.

Odds of winning the Lotto Max Canada Lottery

7 of 7 1: 33,294,800 6 of 7 1: 113,248 5 of 7 1: 1,841 4 of 7 1: 82.9 3 of 7 1: 8.5

Also Read | Lottery Sambad Result 06.03.2020: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Tender Morning