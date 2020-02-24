Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 24, 2020: Check Out The Results

The Monday and Wednesday Lotto is one of the most widely known lotteries draws that take place in Australia. The draw takes place each week on Monday and Wednesday. It is a jackpot chance given to its players to become one step closer to being a millionaire.

The Monday and Wednesday Lotto prize amount is a whopping $1 Million. Almost four players can grab the prize money. The Monday and Wednesday Lotto draws also have special games like Double Your Win, Cashcade Celebrations, etc which provides you with more chances to win more such bumper prizes in addition to your lottery prize.

The winning numbers are decided by the organisers after drawing out six winning numbers and two supplementary numbers. These numbers are picked out randomly from a barrel which has numbers ranging from 1-45. If you intend on winning the division one game, then you will have to bag six winning numbers in a single panel. The closing time for this is 07:30 pm according to AEST. The draw takes place shortly after the same.

The latest draw of the Monday and Wednesday Lotto will take place on February 24, 2020

How can you check if you have won the Monday And Wednesday Lotto draw?

The draw for the Monday And Wednesday Lotto takes place at night. The results of the same are broadcasted across the country at 08:45 pm according to AEST across various regional channels. Further, you can also check the results through the official website after 09:00 pm according to AEST. The official app also allows you to check the results by scanning your ticket.

Here is how you can play the Monday And Wednesday Lotto:

You will be asked to choose from three different types of entries on the Monday And Wednesday Lotto draw. Once you do so, you will have to choose a total of six numbers ranging from 1-45. You will have to pay a nominal price of $2.40 which will get you in the race for four games. To win the jackpot amount, you will have to match all the winning six numbers that are drawn.

