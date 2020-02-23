SuperLotto Plus (USA) Lottery Feb 22: Details And Updates Of The Draw

The California State Lottery, also known as the California Lottery, is a lottery system of the US. Reportedly, the lottery was required to contribute at least 34% of its revenues to public education and improving other funds provided by California.

Another 50% of its revenues must be paid to the public in the form of prizes, making a mandated minimum of 84% of all funds that must be returned to the public in the form of prizes or funds for public education. And from the rest, a maximum of 16%, was to be spent on administration, such as salaries and running the games.

SuperLotto Plus is a lotto game played every Wednesday and Saturday. It is played in the style of Mega Millions. The game started in 1986 as California SuperLotto. Later in 2000, the name was changed to SuperLotto Plus. Its starting jackpot is $7 million (annuitized); a cash option is available for jackpot winners. The starting jackpot for the game is $7 million.

SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for February 22, 2020, will be announced at around 7:57 PM PST. The winning numbers for the previous draw were 7, 8, 41, 46, 2 and 5 (Mega Ball).

How to claim the prize?

Prize money of less than $600 can be collected from either a lottery retailer or the lottery itself. But the prizes of $600 or more mandate to collect money from the Lottery, via claim form. All prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw or the end of the game. The unclaimed prize money will be transferred to the education fund.

Other Lottery games you can try your luck in:

The current draws of lotteries are divided into two - in-house games and Multi-jurisdictional games. In-house games include Fantasy 5, Daily Derby, Daily 3, Daily 4, SuperLotto Plus and Hotspot. On the other side, multi-jurisdiction games have Maga Millions Powerballs.

