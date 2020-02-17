Monday And Wednesday Lotto Results For February 17, 2020; Read Here For Details

Monday & Wednesday Lotto is a lottery scheme that happens evry Monday and Wednesday. It gives the players a chance to become a millionaire twice each week. It gives a prize of $1 Million to the Division 1 players and about 4 players can win it. The Monday and Wednesday lotto also have special events like Double Your Win and Cashcade Celebrations which gives the player a chance to win a boosted prize.
Every Monday & Wednesday night, 6 winning numbers and 2 supplementary numbers are randomly drawn from a barrel of 45 numbers (1 to 45). To win Division 1 you need to match 6 numbers in a single game panel with the 6 winning numbers from the draw. Here are the results for the Monday and Wednesday Lotto which is going to be conducted on February 17, 2020.
Monday and Wednesday Lotto's results and winning numbers for Feb 17, Monday are 19, 26, 32, 35, 40 and 45. Supplementary numbers are 18 and 24.
You can form a group of players for playing the Monday & Wednesday Lotto. It is called the Monday & Wednesday Lotto Syndicate and in this everyone bets together to increase the chance of winning by having a bigger entry pool. The prizes will be divided among the winners according to the pay-in. You can start a syndicate with your friends, family or mates by using SyndiMate.
