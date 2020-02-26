NLB Lottery Results Today Feb 26: Jathika Sampatha, Mega Power, Govisetha, Dhana Nidhanaya

The National Lotteries Board (NLB) is the biggest and most prominent lottery board in Sri Lanka. The NLB holds multiple lotteries every week, each with a different name, entry fee, and total jackpot amount. The NLB website also announces the winning numbers of each lottery every week. Here are the winning numbers for Jathika Sampatha, Mega Power, Govisetha, Dhana Nibhanaya on February 26, 2020.

NLB Jathika Sampatha

This lottery-type was introduced from March 2010 replacing Shrama Vasana and Suwasetha lotteries. It has a similar strong prize like that of Mahajan Sampatha and is drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays on behalf of Ministry of Health and Ministry of Labour respectively. This lottery offers a super prize of Rs 10 million, the first prize of Rs 2 million and other prizes to its winners.

NLB Mega Power

This lottery is drawn every Monday and Wednesday of the week. A contribution of 10% is contributed to the Consolidated Fund. This is a very popular type of lottery among lottery buyers.

NLB Govisetha

This mode of the lottery was introduced first in 1995 by the Ministry of Agriculture & Lands so that it can generate funds for the Farmers Trust Fund. Agriculture and welfare of the farmers as well as financial assistance are the 2 main aims of this fund. The Draw of this lottery is held every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday. The prices saw a general rise from September 2008 from 10 to 20. This lottery offers a super prize of Rs 40 million, the first prize of Rs 1 million and other exciting prizes to its winners.

NLB Dhana Nidhanaya

This is yet another mode of lottery existing in NLB. 1 letter and 4 numbers are used for its prize declaration. If one gets the letter and 4 numbers right then they will win the super prize of Rs 8 crore. If one gets only the four numbers right then they will get the 1st prize which is Rs 10 lakhs. The lottery is held every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday of the week.

