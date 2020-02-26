Mega Millions US Lottery Results For February 25, 2020; Read To Know Full Details

Mega Millions is among the largest and most widely known lotteries that take place in the USA. Any citizen who belongs to the 44 participating states that are listed on the official website can play this lottery. The Mega Millions lottery is played every week on Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm, according to Eastern Time (ET).

ALSO READ | Mega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 11th - $40 Million Prize

One needs to put in $2 a ticket to get in the race to win the jackpot. In addition to this, you can also put in an extra $1 for the Megaplier. There is also a special lottery ticket known as Just the Jackpot ticket which is available for $3.

The previous draw for the Mega Millions lottery in the USA took place on February 21, 2020. The next draw is scheduled to take place today i.e February 25, 2020. Players will be given a chance at bagging the mega jackpot price and win the Mega Millions lottery. You can check the latest draw results by looking up on the official website.

ALSO READ | Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 20: Check Winning Numbers And Prize Amount

The latest winners of the Mega Millions lottery for February 25, 2020, will be announced at 11 pm according to ET.

How is the prize money for the Mega Millions distributed?

Five white balls and one golden ball = JACKPOT

Five white balls = $1,000,000

Four white balls and one golden ball = $10,000

Four white balls = $500

Three white balls and one golden ball = $200

Three white balls = $10

Two white balls and one golden ball = $10

One white ball and

One golden ball = $4

One golden ball = $2

ALSO READ | Mega Millions Lottery Result For Feb 14 - Check Winning Numbers

How can you play the Mega Millions lottery?

1. You can get your hands on a ticket for the Mega Millions lottery in the USA starting at $2.

2. If you purchase a Megaplier ticket, then your non-jackpot prizes will be multiplied.

3. One pool of your numbers must have five different numbers ranging from 1-70 which will be counted as the white balls.

4. On the other hand, your golden ball which is also known as the Mega Ball will be ranging from 1-25.

5. If you match all the six numbers in a single panel, then you have won the jackpot prize.

6. The Mega Millions jackpot prize starts from a whopping $40 million.

7. You will be needed to claim your prize within 180-360 days depending on your jurisdiction.

ALSO READ | Super Bowl LIV Tickets Varying Between Opposite Ends Of The Spectrum Ahead Of Mega Event