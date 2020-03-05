Powerball (Australia) For March 5, 2020 - Check Winning Numbers

Powerball is a weekly lotto game presented every Thursday night in Australia. In the Powerball lotto game, there are two barrels of numbers. The first barrel includes 35 balls numbered from 1 to 35. The second barrels carry 20 balls numbered from 1 to 20. For the coming Thursday, that is March 5, 2020, the jackpot prize is $20,000,000. The draw will be announced at 8:30 pm AEST. The winning numbers for the previous game were 9, 16, 17, 22, 24, 31, 1 and 2 (for the Powerball). Powerball Australia results and winning numbers March 5, 2020, are 10, 16, 23, 24, 27, 28, 33. Powerball number is 12.

Winning numbers for March 5, 2020 draw:

How to play Powerball lotto game?

To play the lotto game, the first thing that a participant needs to understand that there will be two barrels in the game. The first set has 1 to 35 numbers. The second barrel includes the number from 1 to 20.

A participant needs to select 7 winning numbers for the first set from 1 to 35. And for the second set, they need to select 1 number from 1 to 20. According to the rules, each standard game costs $2.20.

To participate in the Powerball lottery, anyone can purchase a ticket online. There are authorised sellers and traders in Australia’s department stores. Powerball winning numbers can also be checked by the online participants of the game.

How to check the Powerball result tonight online and offline

One can make an account on the official website of the Powerball lottery. The participant has to share basic mail and contact information on the official website. People who have brought the tickets offline can log in through the ticket number and check for the Powerball winning numbers. Powerball Australia lottery offers winners prizes that range up to AUS$ 150 million in cash.

