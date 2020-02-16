Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Tonight Feb 15, Saturday

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's Lotto 6/49, could be a very influential addition to your bank balance that might just set an individual for life. The Lotto 6/49 is a popular lottery draw that is held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 PM. People across the globe can watch the results on YouTube channel at 10:30 AM.

Here is all you need to know about Lotto 6/49

Lotto 6/49 is just like any other lottery. Each play costs USD 3 and includes one set of numbers from 1 to 49 for the Main Jackpot Draw and a second 10-digit set of numbers for the USD 1 million. According to Ontario State, one can win USD 1 million every Lotto 6/49 draw. Reportedly, every player can play Lotto 6/49 for about 26 weeks in a row.

What is Lotto 6/49 Super Draw

Reportedly, the government officials are running a Super Draw on February 15, 2020. The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw will guarantee price draws worth USD 100,000 for 10 lucky players. Reportedly, every Lotto 6/49 Super Draw player will be eligible for the USD 1 million jackpot prize, and if luck supports and can stand a chance to win IT.

