Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Tonight Feb 15, Saturday

Lottery News

Lotto 6/49 is one of the most popular lottery in the country of Canada. The popular lottery is held every Wednesday and Saturday. Here is all you need to know.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's Lotto 6/49, could be a very influential addition to your bank balance that might just set an individual for life. The Lotto 6/49 is a popular lottery draw that is held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:30 PM. People across the globe can watch the results on YouTube channel at 10:30 AM. 

Here is all you need to know about Lotto 6/49 

Lotto 6/49 is just like any other lottery. Each play costs USD 3 and includes one set of numbers from 1 to 49 for the Main Jackpot Draw and a second 10-digit set of numbers for the USD 1 million. According to Ontario State, one can win USD 1 million every Lotto 6/49 draw. Reportedly, every player can play Lotto 6/49 for about 26 weeks in a row. 

What is Lotto 6/49 Super Draw 

Reportedly, the government officials are running a Super Draw on February 15, 2020. The Lotto 6/49 Super Draw will guarantee price draws worth USD 100,000 for 10 lucky players. Reportedly, every Lotto 6/49 Super Draw player will be eligible for the USD 1 million jackpot prize, and if luck supports and can stand a chance to win IT. 

