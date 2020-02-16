SuperLotto Plus Results And Winning Numbers For February 15, 2020

SuperLotto Plus is a lotto game which is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday and is played in the style of Mega Millions. This game began in 1986 as California SuperLotto, however, in 2000, the name of it was changed to SuperLotto Plus. The starting jackpot for the game is s $7 million.

SuperLotto Plus results for February 15, 2020

SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for February 15, 2020, will be announced at around 7:57 PM PST. The sale of tickets ends a 7:45 PM PST. The SuperLotto Plus winning numbers for tonight will be displayed here shortly. Tickets sold after 7:50 pm PST are ineligible for that night’s draw.

Previous results of SuperLotto Plus (Draw 3429)

The last SuperLotto Plus was drawn on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The winning numbers of draw 3429 were 11,13, 20, 24, 35, while the mega number was 6.

Steps to play SuperLotto Plus

Step 1: Find

Find a SuperLotto Plus play slip at one of more than 21,000 California Lottery retail locations. Using a Lottery play slip, which you can find at any Lottery retailer, pick 5 numbers between 1 and 47 and 1 Mega number between 1 and 27. You can also select Quick Pick®, or just ask the cashier for a SuperLotto Plus Quick Pick, and the random number generator will choose the numbers for you. To play the same numbers for consecutive draws, just mark Advance Play®. Advance Play allows you to play multiple draws with one purchase. You can play 2 to 8, 16, or 20 consecutive draws on one play slip by marking the Advance Playbox.

STEP 2:

Pay $1 per play for each SuperLotto Plus ticket. Your ticket is your receipt.

STEP 3:

Know the times. SuperLotto Plus draws take place Wednesdays and Saturdays at after the draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

STEP 4

Remember that SuperLotto Plus has 9 winning ball combinations. The more numbers on your ticket that match the numbers drawn, the more you win.

STEP 5

Use any of these ways to see if you’re a SuperLotto Plus winner:

Look on the Lottery website for winning numbers and prize amounts.

Download the Lottery mobile app to see winning numbers.

Scan your ticket using the Check-A-Ticket feature on the mobile app.

Use the Check-A-Ticket machine at a Lottery retail location.

