Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 22, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

The National Lottery of the UK is popularly known as the Thunderball Lottery. The lottery is drawn four times every week. The draw for the Thunderball lottery is held every week on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday respectively. The winning amount of the popular Thunderball lottery in the UK is an unbeatable amount of a whopping £500,000. You can catch the results of the Thunderball lottery live at 7.30 pm GMT.

ALSO READ | Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 20; Check Winning Numbers

Winners of Thunderball winning numbers will be announced at 7.30 pm GMT on February 22

Thunderball Lottery Prize amount:

Thunderball Match 5 plus- £500,000

Match 5 - £5,000

Thunderball Match 4 plus- £250

Match 4 – 100

Thunderball Match 3 plus- £20

Match 3 - £10

Thunderball Match 2 plus- £10

Thunderball Match 1 plus- £5

Thunderball Match 0 plus- £3

ALSO READ | Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 15: Check The Thunderball Results Here

The last Thunderball draw took place on February 21, 2020. The winning numbers from yesterday's Thunderball draw were 02, 15, 17, 19, 25. The Thunderball number, however, was 09.

ALSO READ | Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result 22.02.2020: Assam Lottery Results Today 5 Pm

How can you play the popular Thunderball lottery to get a chance at winning £500,000?

1. You should choose a total of five main numbers. You can choose between 1-39.

2. Also, make sure that you choose a Thunderball number as well ranging between 1-14.

3. Additionally, you can also choose if you want to pick your own lucky number and head for a lucky dip.

4. You can also make use of the number generator that helps you to create a random lineup.

ALSO READ | Thunderball Results For Feb 14: Check Winning Numbers

5. One needs to decide now how many lines they wish to enter into.

6. For every play slip, you are allowed to enter up to seven lines.

7. For every single instance, you can buy a total of 10 play slips only.

ALSO READ | 'Thunderball' Star Claudine Auger Dies At 78