Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 20; Check Winning Numbers

Thunderball is the National Lottery of the UK which is popularly known as the Thunderball Lottery. The draw of this lottery takes place four times a week. Thunderball lottery draw is held on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Thunderball jackpot prize winner gets a chance to win a whopping amount of £500,000. The Thunderball Lottery result is declared at 7.30 pm GMT.
The previous draw took place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The winning numbers for February 19 are 04 - 10 - 11 - 17 - 28. Winning Numbers for February 18 are 06 - 10 - 27 - 32 - 34. The winning numbers for February 15 are 03 - 09 - 13 - 24 - 30.
