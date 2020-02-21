Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 20; Check Winning Numbers

Thunderball is the National Lottery of the UK which is popularly known as the Thunderball Lottery. The draw of this lottery takes place four times a week. Thunderball lottery draw is held on every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The Thunderball jackpot prize winner gets a chance to win a whopping amount of £500,000. The Thunderball Lottery result is declared at 7.30 pm GMT.

Also Read: Thunderball (UK) Lottery Results For February 15: Check The Thunderball Results Here

Also Read: Mega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 11th - $40 Million Prize

The Thunderball Lottery winning numbers for February 21 will be out at 7.30 pm GMT.

Thunderball Lottery Prizes

Match 5 plus Thunderball - £500,000

Match 5 - £5,000

Match 4 plus Thunderball - £250

Match 4 - 100

Match 3 plus Thunderball - £20

Match 3 - £10

Match 2 plus Thunderball - £10

Match 1 plus Thunderball - £5

Match 0 plus Thunderball - £3

The previous draw took place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The winning numbers for February 19 are 04 - 10 - 11 - 17 - 28. Winning Numbers for February 18 are 06 - 10 - 27 - 32 - 34. The winning numbers for February 15 are 03 - 09 - 13 - 24 - 30.

How is the Thunderball lottery played?

The participant is supposed to choose his or her five main numbers ranging from 1 to 39.

The participant must also select one main Thunderball number that ranges from 1 to 14.

The player can also decide if they want to pick their own numbers and go for a Lucky Dip.

The players can also make use of the number generator which can help them create a random line.

For the next step, the player needs to decide how many lines they wish to enter.

The player can enter up to seven lines for each play slip.

Each player can buy up to 10 play slips at a single instance.

Also Read: Powerball Lottery Winning Numbers Out For Feb 14 - $60 Million Prize

Also Read: Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 20, 2020: Here's All You Need To Know