Toto Singapore Lottery Results For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Toto is one of the most popular lotteries in Singapore. The lottery draw is conducted by Singapore Pools which is the only legal organisation in the entire country. The lottery results fare is usually announced by 18:30 hours according to Singapore Time (SGT).

If you are looking forward to participating in the Toto lottery draws, you can buy your tickets from various Singapore Pool outlets across the country. The Toto lottery of Singapore takes place every Monday and Thursday. The money earned from the sale of Toto tickets is then used for charitable causes by the Singapore Pools.

Toto Lottery of Singapore latest results for February 24, 2020, to be out by 06:30 pm SGT

Here is how you can take part in the Toto Singapore Lottery draw:

Once you buy the ticket, you will be asked to pick six numbers ranging from 1-49. The winning numbers are inclusive of six numbers and an additional number. If you are lucky enough to spot at least three or more of the winning numbers on your ticket, then you are eligible for a prize amount. However, the more winning numbers you have on your ticket, the higher will be your prize amount.

Here are the different ways in which you can place your bets for the Toto Singapore lottery:

In the Quick Pick method, you will not be asked to pick the numbers. Instead, the computer will randomly choose a set of numbers for you. You might also not need a bet slip for this method.

The ordinary bet is the usual kind of bet. You can choose your favourite numbers ranging from 1-49. Make sure to mark these numbers on the bet slip without fail.

The system bet is quite different from the usual bets. In this, you can select a total of seven to twelve numbers and mark it on the bet slip. If you choose a system 9 bet, then you have to select a total of nine numbers.

With the system roll method, you are guaranteed to have at least one winning number on your ticket. You will be asked to choose a total of five numbers and mark it on the bet slip. The last number will be one of the winning numbers.

