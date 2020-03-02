Toto Singapore Results For March 2: Winning Numbers, Players' Guide, And Other Details

Toto Lottery is reported to have been set-up to curb the illegal gambling sector in Singapore. Toto is managed and organised by Singapore Pools, and is reported to be only legal lottery operators in Singapore. As per reports, Toto was started in 1960, and is one of the first online lotto games in the country. Here is all you need to know about Toto Singapore results for March 2, 2020.

Also Read | Toto Singapore Lottery Result February 17, 2020: Winning Numbers Out

Here are the Toto Singapore results for March 3, 2020

Toto Singapore results for March 3 were released on the official website of Singapore Lottery. The Toto Singapore results were announced at 6:30 PM Singapore Time (SGT). Meanwhile, here are winning numbers for February 27, 2020:

The Toto Singapore winning numbers for February 27, 2020 are 10, 32, 35, 36, 46, 49, and an additional number 40. The official site of the lotto reveals that Toto Loterry's February 27's winner got a prize of $9,310,169.

The Toto Singapore winner for March 3, 2020 will get an estimate of $1,000,000 as the prize money.

Also Read | Sports Toto 4D Results: Malaysian Lottery Winning Numbers For February 26, 2020

Also Read | Toto Singapore Lottery Results For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

How to play Toto Singapore

Toto Singapore game can be played online. Hence, the tickets for Toto game are available on the web. Each ticket for Toto Singapore costs S$1.00. Players can participate in the bet by choosing 6 numbers from 1 to 49, and an additional number.

Three or more winning numbers on the bet slip ensures the player a cash prize. There are four ways to choose numbers for the bet. Check them out.

Quick Pick Automated selection of seven number Ordinary Bet The player can select seven numbers as per their wish System Bet The player selects seven to twelve numbers between 1-49 and marks it on the bet slip System Roll The player selects five number from 1-49 and the sixth number is guaranteed a winning number

Also Read | Toto Singapore Lottery Results For February 27, 2020: Check Toto Draw