Updated February 26th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

MEA Says ‘Seeking Early Discharge of Indian Nationals from Russian Army’

“Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities,” the MEA said.

Digital Desk
Russia India
EAM Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. | Image:Russia India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Monday clarified that the media reports claiming that the Indian nationals are seeking help to be released from the “Russian Army” to no avail are “inaccurate.”

In a statement published on February 26, External Affairs Ministry said that Indian government has  regularly been in talks with the authorities in Moscow to ensure “early discharge” of all the Indian nationals who joined Russian armed forces and have been “seeking help for discharge.”

“Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities,” the MEA said, adding that several cases brought to the attention of the ministry have been taken up with the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

“Several Indians have already been discharged as a result,” MEA added. The External Affairs Ministry reiterated that India remains committed, “as a matter of top priority to actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army.”

Ministry urges Indian nationals to ‘stay away’ from war

India’s ministry has often urged the Indian nationals to stay away from the 2-year long grinding war between Russia and Ukraine, and has been in discussion with Moscow for the release of some Indian nationals who have been working in Russian army in the "support jobs.” Some papers reported that as many as 100 Indians have been recruited last year in Russian army under contracts that last for up to a year. 

"We are aware that a few Indian nationals have signed up for support jobs with the Russian army," MEA said in a separate statement. "The Indian Embassy has regularly taken up this matter with the relevant Russian authorities for their early discharge. We urge all Indian nationals to exercise due caution and stay away from this conflict,” it added. Earlier, a video appeared showing 6 Indian men in Russian military fatigue claiming that they were duped by a recruiter and were employed to the Kremlin-linked mercenaries group PMC Wagner. The Indian men complained that they were sent on the frontline to fight in the Russia Ukraine war as they appealed to be rescued. 

 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

