Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella is scheduled to visit India on Feb 7 and 8 as part of his annual visit. The primary focus of this trip will be on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the opportunities it presents. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, communicated in an internal message that Nadella's visit underscores Microsoft's dedication to utilizing technology to broaden opportunities in India. The visit reflects the company's commitment to exploring and leveraging the potential of AI in the Indian context.

“AI is playing a game-changing role in shaping ‘India’s Techade’ and will make India and South Asia one of the most exciting markets for technology,” the email read, as per the reports.

In the past year, Prime Minister Modi had the opportunity to meet with Satya Nadella during his visit to the United States. During this visit, PM Modi engaged in meetings with key figures in the technology industry, including prominent executives such as Tim Cook from Apple and Sundar Pichai from Google. The discussions likely revolved around fostering collaborations, technological advancements and strengthening ties between India and leading global technology companies.

Following the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Satya Nadella, a statement was released from Nadella's office. The statement underscored the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emphasized India's capabilities in this domain. It likely touched upon the potential collaborations and contributions that AI could make to India's technological landscape and economic development. The meeting may have served as a platform to discuss how Microsoft, under Nadella's leadership, could contribute to the growth and advancement of AI in India.

“One important topic was the power of technology, particularly Artificial Intelligence, to help improve the lives of Indians. India is home to one of the most vibrant developer and start-up ecosystems in the world, and Microsoft remains deeply committed to the growth of Indian technology - that will impact both India and markets across the globe,” said Microsoft’s statement.

Last year, Satya Nadella conducted a four-day official visit to India, during which he engaged with key customers, startups, developers, non-profit organizations and students. This year, during his visits to Mumbai and Bangalore, Nadella may meet with the founders of some prominent AI startups in India, including those backed by Lightspeed and Peak XV, such as Sarvam and Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim.

In October 2023, Satya Nadella outlined Microsoft's significant plans for Artificial Intelligence (AI) following its partnership with OpenAI. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft announced the integration of the Bing search engine into ChatGPT. Moreover, after the dismissal of Sam Altman from OpenAI's board, Nadella revealed that Altman, along with Brockman and other OpenAI employees, would join Microsoft's new advanced AI research team. These developments showcase Microsoft's commitment to advancing AI technology and its collaborations in the field.