7th 'Operation Dost' Flight Departs For Quake-hit Turkey, Syria With Relief Aid Shipment

As India continues its relief and rescue operations in the earthquake-devastated Turkiye and Syria, a fresh shipment of aid materials and equipment was sent to the two nations on Saturday, February 11.

Another IAF C-17 aircraft left last night for Syria and Turkey carrying relief material & emergency equipment.



Death toll due to massive earthquakes in southern Turkey and Syria has now risen to 28,000.



Sharing the same External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar tweeted, "The 7th OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Türkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables.”

The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Türkiye.



After dropping off humanitarian supplies in Damascus, the jet will head to Adana in Turkey, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

According to the MEA, the aid being transported to Syria includes emergency and critical care medications, disaster relief consumables, sleeping mats, generators, solar lamps, tarpaulins, and blankets.

According to MEA, the cargo headed for Turkiye consists of team supplies for the Army field hospital and the NDRF, medical gear like an ECG machine, patient monitors, anaesthesia machines, syringe pumps, glucometers, and other such devices, blankets, and other relief goods.

The earthquake and “Operation Dost”

Notably, last week an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing over 28,000 people and destroying countless structures. In order to help both nations, India has started "Operation Dost." India supported Turkiye's rescue efforts on Tuesday by sending four C-17 Globemaster military cargo planes with relief supplies, a mobile hospital, and specialised search and rescue personnel.