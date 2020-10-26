Dubai To Introduce Facial Recognition Tech In Public Transport To Enhance Security

Dubai is all set to roll out a brand new feature of facial recognition system on public transport in a bid to strengthen security for the local, reportedly said officials on October 25. As per reports, the director of Dubai’s Transport Security Department Obaid al-Hathboor has noted that the technology has proven to be useful and effective in identifying the suspicious and wanted people. This technology is set to be used in Dubai just as it gets ready to host the global Expo exhibition.

Facial recognition in Dubai transports came after it is already being used at the international airport for the last few months as a part of it becoming a ‘smart city’ in the Middle East region. As per reports, Dubai is aiming to become one of the leading nations by developing into a hub of advanced technology and artificial intelligence. The official reportedly indicated about the aspirations of the administration which hopes to enhance current capabilities while also ensuring increased security.

Another official from Dubai Police's Transport Security Department, Jamal Rashed has reportedly said that the administration plans to introduce the facial recognition technology in public transport within few months. While touting the efficacy of the technology, Rashed said that it would take minutes to identify a suspect whereas earlier it used to take several hours. Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also inaugurated the Hamdan Smart Station for Simulation and Training as Dubai and introduced the technology. Watch:

Today, we inaugurated the operations room at the Hamdan Smart Station at Dubai’s Transport Security Department. With @HHShkMohd’s support & the dedication of the people, who strive to serve the community, the UAE is recognised amongst the world's safest & most secure countries. pic.twitter.com/yQhzVEzQyS — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 25, 2020

World’s first use of facial recognition in national security

Singapore is set to become the first country in the world to use facial verification in its national identity scheme. As per a BBC report, the Singapore government has said that the technology would be ‘fundamental’ to the nation’s digital economy and all the citizens will get secure access to private as well as government services through the biometric checks.

As per reports, the facial verification was piloted at a bank before the Singapore government decided to roll out it nationwide. Moreover, the high-tech system will not identify an individual but also verify if they are physically present. The technology is being provided by a UK based company called iProov.

iProov founder and chief executive Andrew Bud even talked about ‘all sorts of implications’ that facial recognition technology can have for the society including its ability to scan all faces at a train station and alerting the officials if a wanted criminal walks past the camera. However, the critics have opined that consent is a ‘low threshold’ when it comes to dealing with a person’s sensitive biometric data and imbalance of power.

Image: Representative/unsplash

