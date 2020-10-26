Dream11 IPL 2020 Schedule For Knockout Matches Announced, Final On Nov 10 In Dubai

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the schedule of the knockout fixtures of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Moreover, the Indian board have also released the itinerary of the entire T20 Women’s Challenge. The Dream11 IPL 2020 knockouts will be played between November 5 and November 10.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020's England Players To Fly To South Africa From UAE For International Tour

Dream11 IPL schedule: Itinerary of Dream11 IPL knockout matches and Women’s Challenge

The first qualifier of the Dream11 IPL knockout matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 5. The aforementioned qualifier will be played between the top two teams in the Dream11 IPL points table at the end of league stage. The tournament will then continue with the Eliminator and the second of the qualifiers on November 6 and 8 respectively.

The much-awaited Dream11 IPL 2020 final, on November 10, will also be played in Dubai. All four knockout matches will have a 7:30 PM IST start time. Here is a look at the entire itinerary for the upcoming Dream11 IPL knockout matches.

Mark your 🗓#Dream11IPL Playoffs Dates and Venues announced!🚨



Which 4 teams do you reckon will make it?🤔 pic.twitter.com/qh2L1fAyVr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Reveals Reason For Leaving Dream11 IPL 2020 In Between Again; See Picture

On the other hand, the Women’s Challenge will run simultaneously with the knockout fixtures of the men’s tournament. The three women teams, namely Trailblazers, Velocity and defending champions Supernovas, will compete against each other in a round-robin stage between November 4 and 7. The Women’s Challenge will then cap-off with a final on November 9 and all four matches of the tournament will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL schedule for Women’s Challenge

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Calls Chennai 'Senior Citizens Club', Compares Jadeja To Rajpal Yadav

Dream11 IPL 2020 updates

The ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season is into the closing phases of the league stage. Title holders Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore currently occupy the top three spots on the Dream11 IPL points table. Meanwhile, teams like Kolkata, Punjab and Rajasthan are fighting it out for the elusive fourth spot while Hyderabad and Chennai franchises are still in with an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. Here is a look at the Dream11 IPL points table after 45 completed matches.

Dream11 IPL points table as of October 25

Take a look at the Points Table after Match 45 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/AkhskmTneU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo To Miss Rest Of Dream11 IPL 2020 After Groin Injury: Chennai Team CEO

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.