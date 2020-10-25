Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Chennai Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

The Match 44 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Bangalore taking on Chennai on Sunday, October 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Bangalore vs Chennai live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in the last games. While Bangalore thrashed Kolkata by eight wickets, Chennai were thumped by Mumbai by 10 wickets.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL: Mumbai come up with unique GIFs after destroying Chennai's batting line up

Chennai are out of the contention to qualify for the playoffs, however, they will play to save their pride. On the other hand, a win in this fixture will help Bangalore qualify to the playoffs. Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Bangalore vs Chennai weather forecast, Bangalore vs Chennai pitch report and details for the Bangalore vs Chennai live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Bangalore vs Chennai weather forecast

The weather during the Bangalore-Chennai match will be hot as it's an afternoon fixture. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages 31°C at around 7:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 22-40%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Bangalore vs Chennai match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Imran Tahir net worth, Dream11 IPL salary, house and personal life of Chennai spinner

Bangalore vs Chennai pitch report

The Dubai wicket has been favourable to the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the eighteen matches played (till Match 41) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on ten occasions while three games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won five matches. The key for batsmen will be to carefully play the new ball and shift gears once they get settled at the crease.

The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 175. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. The last few games saw the pitch getting better for batting as the game progressed. According to our pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL's 'El Clasico': Chennai-Mumbai clash excites fans despite MSD & co.'s failures

Bangalore vs Chennai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Bangalore vs Chennai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 3:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 25. For Bangalore vs Chennai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Bangalore vs Chennai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada amongst Dream11 IPL stars set to play Test matches in Pakistan in Jan 2021

SOURCE: BANGALORE IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RCB Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.