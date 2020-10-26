Dubai-based Indian Family Turns Son's Innovative School Project Into Business

A father has turned his teenage son's school project into a family business after leaving his high-paying job in Dubai. It was about eight months ago when Ishir Wadhwa, a Grade 10 student at Dubai's GEMS World Academy, was tasked to submit a project. According to Khaleej Times, Ishir decided to make an innovative wall hanging mechanism that would not require the usual screw and nails. Ishir reportedly approached his elder brother Avik, who is an engineering student in the US, to help him find a solution.

The Khaleej Times reported that the brothers came up with a simple solution that would require two steel tapes and a strong magnet. The idea was to stick one tape, the "alpha steel tape" on the wall, and another, the "beta steel tape" on the object that is going to be hanged. Then the object was to be mounted on the wall using a neodymium magnet that would hold it tight with the magnetic force between the steel tapes.

'Game-changer'

The innovative idea impressed Sumesh Wadhwa, the father of the brothers, who then decided to turn it into a family business. "When I saw the invention of my boys, I knew this could be an absolute game-changer," Sumesh was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times. Looking at the thought behind the project that would no longer require drills, nails, screws, dust, noise pollution to mount an object on the wall, the trio started developing the project for commercial use.

The family came up with the name KLAPiT, because of the clapping sound it produces when the magnet sticks to the alpha and beta steel tapes. According to the report, the family has launched the product online in the United Arab Emirates and is also available for purchase across the world via online shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

