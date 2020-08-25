Israel And The Arab World: History Of Abraham Accord And Other 'normalisation' Attempts

The agreement between Israel and the UAE which promises to normalise relations between the two countries includes ways to enhance partnership in the form of tourism, direct flights, scientific cooperation and, in time, establish full embassy-level diplomatic ties.

Although the Emirates are unlikely to locate their embassies in Jerusalem any time soon or even in the distant future, it is a remarkable step in the direction towards establishing more cordial relations with the two countries.

According to the Accord, although not spelt out specifically, it suggests that both countries will cooperate to protect, assist each other and fight against security threats, especially from Iran and its proxies in the region.

Significance of Abraham Accord

On August 13, an Israel and UAE agreed to sign the Abraham Accord. While news celebrating the historic moment largely unnoticed, here's a little bit of trivia about the peace agreement.

The agreement is expected to be signed in the US in September, just before the North American country goes for presidential polls. If and when the deal is signed, UAE will only be the third Arab country to sign the Abraham Accord after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994). However, it will be the first Persian Gulf country to sign a deal of this nature with Israel.

Read | US State Secretary arrives in Jerusalem to close historic UAE-Israel Peace Accord

Origins and historical impact

Abraham Accord was named as such to honour the patriarch of three major Abrahamic religions — Christianity, Islam and Judaism. Since the creation of the State of Israel in 1948 and the exodus of more than 7.5 lakh Palestinians from the area there have only been two peace agreements brokered between Israel and other Arab countries. However, after the explosive news of UAE agreeing to sign the accord to normalise relations, rumours have swelled up over Bahrain and Oman soon following suit. Here's a look at some of the previous attempts to broker normalisation deals between Israel and the rest of West Asia and North Africa.

Egypt, 1979

Signed at Camp David in the US in 1979, this remains to date the most famous and well-publicised peace deals struck between Israel and an Arab State. The deal was signed between Israeli PM Menachim Begin and Egypt President Anwar Sadat, an extremely controversial figure in the Arab world but a popular leader in the West.

The deal was necessitated after the 1973 war between the two countries which brought both countries nearly down to their knees after depleting enormous amount of military and financial resources. Though the deal itself remains intact, Sadat was assassinated for trying to normalise relations by a military agent in 1981.

Egyptian president Anwar Al Sadat (left), US president Jimmy Carter (centre) and Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin (right) meet at Camp David in 1978. Photo credits: AP

Read | Mike Pompeo "hopeful" more Arab states will normalise ties with Israel after UAE

Jordan, 1994

Jordan was forced to accept waves of Palestinians who fled Israel as refugees after its formation. The population demographic changed so much that roughly half of Jordan's population now is of Palestinian origin. Following the 1967 war when Israel officially captured East Jerusalem from Jordan which also controlled the Al-Aqsa mosque in the city, a formal body was constituted by Jordan's King Hussein, which was allowed to remain in place, This body eventually was a key player in brokering the deal between both nations in 1994.

Other notable mentions:

Lebanon, 1982; Arab Peace Initiative, 2002; Libya, 2004; and Syria in 1990 and 2010. These pacts have been problematic for the reason that peace was not maintained and border skirmishes or war broke out after the treaty was signed.

Read | Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace push

Read | Mike Pompeo garners criticism for expected RNC speech from Jerusalem

Graphic credit: (Bob Daugherty/AP Images)