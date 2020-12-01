India Starts Working For Return Of Its Workers Evacuated From UAE Amid COVID-19

The Government of India has begun working actively for the return of its workers back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain who had lost their jobs and evacuated to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, ANI reported citing its sources. As the global health crisis rocked the world, numerous Indians had to leave UAE as businesses were shut down and employees were also placed in a leave without pay.

As per the Consulate General of India in Dubai, more than five lakh Indians had been registered in August for repatriation to India from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah since the Indian government began Vande Bharat Mission for its citizens to repatriate from foreign countries.

Owing to the close India-UAE relationship, the government has reportedly taken exceptional measures to ensure the safety of the community through a range of supportive initiatives. Similar steps were taken by Bahrain and other Gulf nations.

EAM meets UAE PM for post-COVID-19 cooperation

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to hand over a personal communication of Prime Minister Modi on November 30. EAM even discussed the economic cooperation between the two countries in the post-COVID-19 era. The External Affairs Minister also thanked the UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed for 'taking care of the Indian Community'. Jaishankar is currently on a three-country tour to Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles.

Sharing pictures from his meeting with the Ruler of Dubai, EAM Jaishankar said, "Discussed prospects for our economic cooperation in the post- COVID era. Underlined that India had been a reliable partner in all respects during this difficult period."

Sharing pictures from his meeting with the Ruler of Dubai, EAM Jaishankar said, "Discussed prospects for our economic cooperation in the post- COVID era. Underlined that India had been a reliable partner in all respects during this difficult period."

Throughout the pandemic, India has continued to provide essential goods to the UAE including the time of the Ramzan period. For the same purpose, India allowed special flights while facilitating doctors and nurses to return to the UAE as a special gesture and other Gulf nations.

