Iran Hails End Of 13 Year UN Arms Embargo, Javed Zarif Calls It 'momentous Day'

On Sunday, October 18, Iranian officials hailed the end of the United Nations arms embargo on their military and called it a "momentous day". The embargo was lifted after 13 years and allows the Islamic Republic to sell and purchase conventional weapons, despite the US protests. However, owing to the country’s parlous financial state and the threat of US sanctions on trade partners, it unlikely that Iran could get into a short-term trading spree.

"As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from the Islamic Republic of Iran … are all automatically terminated," Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

'Win for the cause of multilateralism'

As per reports, the ministry reiterated that the sale and purchase of unconventional arms, weapons of mass destruction and buying spree of conventional arms, had no place in Iran's policy. The decision was lauded by Iranian Foreign Minister Javed Zarif too who called it a “win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region"

A momentous day for the international community, which— in defiance of malign US efforts—has protected UNSC Res. 2231 and JCPOA.



Today's normalization of Iran’s defense cooperation with the world is a win for the cause of multilateralism and peace and security in our region. pic.twitter.com/sRO6ezu4OO — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 17, 2020

The decade-long UN arms embargo was terminated under the terms of the UNSC Resolution 2231. The Iranian foreign ministry said that as of October 18, the Islamic Republic may procure any necessary arms and equipment, solely based on its defensive needs, from any source without any legal restrictions as well as export defensive armaments based on its own policies. Further, the ministry also made it clear that the lifting of the UN arms embargo and the travel ban were designed to be automatic with no other action required.

"As a responsible member of the international community, the Islamic Republic of Iran engages in legitimate trade—in accordance with international law and on the basis of its national interests—with other countries, including in the realm of the arms trade," the statement read.

