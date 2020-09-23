Iran Makes 'George Floyd' Analogy For Itself As Rouhani Takes On US 'bullying' At UNGA

Iran President Hassan Rouhani used the killing of George Floyd under US police custody to outline the United State's policies towards Iran, including very harsh sanctions. While speaking at the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations (UNGA) he said, "Today is the time to say “no” to bullying and arrogance. The era of dominance and hegemony is long over. Our nations and children deserve a better and safer world based on the rule of law. "

Future U.S administrations need to understand that the resilient Iranian nation will not surrender. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 22, 2020

Rouhani said that the footage broadcast of George Floyd and US police is similar to Iran's own experience. "For decades, the valiant Iranian nation has paid a similarly high price for its quest for freedom and liberation from domination and despotism," he added.

Rouhani: Iran is grappling with harsh sanctions

Rouhani while addressing UNGA said that among all the countries of the world, Iran has suffered the most due to COVID-19 because rather than receiving global support during the pandemic, it is struggling with harshest sanctions imposed by the US. His comments came a day after the United States issues new sanctions on Iran officials after UN's sanctions on Tehran were rejected over the weekend. Taking to Twitter, Rouhani wrote that the nation which is currently battling occupation, genocide, discrimination, etc should not be slammed with such sanctions.

Such a nation does not deserve sanctions. Battling occupation, genocide, discrimination should not be sanctioned. Combatting extremism should not be rewarded with assassination. The response to peace is not war. False pretenses are not criterions, deeds are. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) September 22, 2020

A new order was issued a few days ago after the United States said that it unilaterally reimposed UN sanctions on Iran which were lifted under the Iran nuclear deal. However, the decision of the US was rejected by the other members of the UN Security Council. The members said that Washington does not have the legal authority to reimpose sanctions after it had pulled out from the agreement.

"All of us across the globe are experiencing difficult times during the pandemic. However, my nation, the resilient people of Iran, instead of enjoying global partnership and cooperation, is grappling with the harshest sanctions in history imposed in blatant and gross violation of the Charter of the United Nations, international agreements and Security Council Resolution 2231," Hassan Rouhani said.

Killing of George Floyd

George Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed man, died on May 25 after US police officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin him down to the ground for over 9 minutes. Floyd's death resulted in widespread protests in the country against the US police's brutalities. Rouhani while highlighting this incident at UNGA and said that Iran does not deserve harsh sanctions as it was the first country to stand with the people and government of Kuwait against Saddam (Hussein) and also foiled his dream of dominating all his former Arab allies.

"Such a nation does not deserve sanctions. The response to peace is not war. The reward for combatting extremism is not assassination. The reaction to the choice of people through the ballot box in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon is not outside agitation and support for non-democratic processes and street riots," he said.

