Israeli Delegation Along With Top US Officials To Visit UAE Next Week

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said an Israeli delegation and top aides to United States President Donald Trump will visit the United Arab Emirates together on August 31. This meeting is meant to talk on the deal which will fix the relationship between two middle east countries. This will be the first-ever visit of commercial flight between the two countries. This important development would be the first high-level meeting between three parties since United States President Donald Trump announced organized accord to settle ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on August 13.

Pursuant to his declaration regarding the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed National Security Adviser and NSC Head Ben-Shabbat to lead a professional Israeli delegation to Abu Dhabihttps://t.co/ThtwJY6gem pic.twitter.com/omkAZ40hWW — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 25, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement that, from the United States, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, Unites States Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and other US officials will travel together with an Israeli delegation, which will be led by national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

"I have directed NSC head Meir Ben-Shabbat to lead a professional Israeli delegation for talks in the UAE next week. This delegation will work with a US team and a team from the UAE – to advance the peace and normalization between Israel and the UAE. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 25, 2020

This is a historic agreement. It will bring engines of growth. It can help bring about an economic flourishing in general and during the corona era in particular. I hope that other countries in our region will join the circle of peace. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 25, 2020

PM Netanyahu: "I also hope that you, citizens of Israel will also be able to visit Dubai and Abu Dhabi soon. There is much to see there." — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 25, 2020

The deal between two middle eastern countries still anticipate negotiations on details such as opening embassies, trade, and travel links before it is officially signed. On the other hand, the all-weather enemy of Israel, Philistine quoted this deal as “Betrayal” by the United Arab Emirates.

An Israeli airplane will take United States officials and Israeli delegation direct from Tel Aviv airport to Abu Dhabi and according to media reports, this would be the first-ever commercial flight between Israel and Unites Arab Emirates. Talks will focus on ways to promote Israeli-UAE cooperation in sectors such as aviation and tourism, trade, finance, health, energy, and security, Netanyahu said.

The third country to agree

The UAE is just the third Arab country to agree to official relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan. Israeli and American officials have expressed hope that other Gulf Arab countries will soon follow suit, with relations based on mutual commercial and security interests, and their shared enmity toward Iran.

(Image Credit-AP)

