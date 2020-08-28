Lebanon At 'risk Of Disappearing' Without Proper Government Reforms: France

French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said Lebanon is at "risk of disappearing" without major government reforms. As per DW News reports. the French minister on Thursday, August 28 urged the Lebanese government to take necessary actions in the wake of the massive explosion that rocked the city of Beirut earlier this month.

While speaking in a radio interview, Le Drian is reported to have said that the international community "will not sign a blank check" if the Lebanese authorities do not put in place necessary reforms. He added that the authorities must work quickly because of the risk of the disappearance of Lebanon.

France rallies diplomatic efforts

According to the international media reports, France has boosted diplomatic efforts to persuade officials in the former French colony to delve into new reforms that would secure foreign aid which is important to avoid an economic recession in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron is planning another to visit Beirut next week to advocate reforms and reconstruction after the massive explosion, as per reports.

The French foreign minister is reported to have noted on Thursday that Lebanon is facing a huge political and economic crisis. He added that the country "is on the brink" of a larger crisis citing growing poverty, unemployment, and inflation. He also added that if necessary steps were not taken to urgently form a government and institute reforms, then there is a huge risk of disappearance of Lebanon.

The Lebanese government resigned amid allegations of corruption and negligence in the days following the August 4 explosion that killed nearly 200 people, wounded nearly 6,000, and devastated entire districts of Beirut. Many countries have been demanding major reforms in Lebanon in return for financial help and few countries have already started sending aid directly to the people rather than through the government, as per reports.

The French President had jetted off to the port city immediately after the blast that has left some 250,000 homeless. He had called for international support for Beirut and its people, urging countries to keep their differences aside.

Macron noted that medicinal services, food, education, and lodging are the most urgent needs. He added that the efforts have to be sustained over time and expressed confidence in the international community at ensuring that aid is effectively delivered on the ground.

