'Lebanon Is Not Alone', Says French President Macron After Visit To Blast-hit Beirut

French President Emmanuel Macron on August 6 visited blast ravaged country Lebanon to pay solidarity and said crisis-hit Lebanon would “continue to sink” unless its leaders carry out reforms. Macron is the first foreign leader to visit its former colony after the blasts. France has also helped Lebanon by sending aid in its tough time. On August 4, massive explosions rocked Lebanon's capital Beirut killed more than 135 people and wounded more than 5000 people,

Read: Beirut Explosion: Eiffel Tower Goes Dark To Show Solidarity With Lebanon

لبنان ليس وحيداً — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 6, 2020

To show his solidarity French President tweeted "Lebanon is not alone”, in Arabic. During his visit he also talked about deep economic crises and corruption in the country and asked for reforms. He visited Beirut's harbourside blast zone, now a wasteland of blackened ruins, rubble, and charred debris where a 140 meter (460 feet) wide craters have filled with seawater.

Macron mobbed in Beirut. Down with the regime, locals chanted, and called for Revolution while declaiming Lebanon's President Aoun. pic.twitter.com/4ntkZToUFj — Quentin Sommerville (@sommervilletv) August 6, 2020

Lebanese government blamed the disaster that happened because of the huge stockpile of a highly explosive material ammonia nitrate stored for years in unsafe conditions at Beirut port which exploded. But many Lebanese people who have lost their jobs and watched savings evaporate in a financial meltdown have blamed it on politicians who have "benefited from decades of state corruption and bad governance."

Read: Beirut Explosion: French President Macron To Visit Lebanon To Express Solidarity

Global support

After the deadly exposition, support started pouring for the ravaged Lebanon. The tragic incident was caught on the camera, which flooded social media with videos and pictures of the happening. Showing solidarity with Lebanon, France’s iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris went dark for an hour on August 5 to pay tribute to the victims of the warehouse explosion. Not only Eiffel Tower, but other world monuments also showed their solidarity with the explosion hit Lebanon, Pyramids in Giza and Burj Khalifa in Dubai were lit up with a display of Lebanon's flag.

Read: Huge Explosion In Lebanon's Capital Beirut; Hundreds Of People Wounded

Read: Beirut Blast: Australia Pledges $1.4 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Lebanon