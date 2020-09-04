Middle East Surpasses 50,000 Mark For COVID-19 Deaths As Cases Continue To Soar

In a mournful development, the toll of COVID-19 deaths in the Middle East crossed the 50,000 mark on Thursday, September 3 as the pandemic continues to spread in the region. According to reports, the count is based on official numbers provided by health authorities across the region; however, the total numbers might be underreported as testing remains limited in the war-torn nations like Libya and Yemen.

Cases rise in Middle East

United Nations envoy for Libya on Wednesday warned that the COVID-19 pandemic in the war-ravaged country appears to be “spiraling out of control.” The Houthi rebels who control the Yemeni capital Sanaa have reportedly refused to release COVID-19 related data.

According to the John Hopkins tally, Iran continues to be the hardest-hit nation in the region and has witnessed more than 380,000 confirmed cases with over 21,900 fatalities. In a ray of hope, more than 328,000 people have recovered so far in Iran.

Israel is reported to have witnessed a record daily high of 3,000 new cases after it eased COVID-19 restrictions and reopened its economy. New cases have spiked to record levels and the government has been blamed for mismanaging the resurgence.

Moreover, the UAE also saw its highest daily confirmed new case count in over three months after it imposed a mass testing campaign. The new cases are understood to have risen as schools and other business establishments reopened in the country.

COVID-19 pandemic worldwide

As per John Hopkins tally, the total number of COVID-19 cases around the world surpassed 25 million mark on August 30, with the death toll due to infection reaching over 864,691. The data showed steady growth in cases and disease’s epicenter shifts again, with India taking centre stage.

According to the World Health Organisation, the official number of global COVID-19 cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually.

(With AP inputs)

