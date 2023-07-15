Next Stop, Abu Dhabi! Here's What's In Store As PM Modi Heads To The UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from France on Saturday after two jam-packed days of big bilateral meetings, a glorious Bastille Day parade, and a lavish banquet dinner at the Louvre in Paris. Summing up what he called a "memorable" visit, he tweeted, "This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations."

The PM also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for showering "exceptional warmth and hospitality." Concluding the note, he avered, "May friendship continue to soar!" Now, his next pitstop is the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where a big itinerary awaits him.

A quick look at the PM's UAE itinerary

The PM will touch down at the Abu Dhabi airport on Saturday. His day-long visit will begin with a high-stakes meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the middle eastern nation. Focus will mainly be on sectors of defence, energy, and food security.

The duo will review the progress that has been made in their landmark trade agreement called the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, has been "steadily strengthening." "The Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” MEA said in a statement.

Furthermore, the visit will serve as an ideal opportunity to bolster cooperation between two leading nations. While the UAE holds the presidency over COP-28 of the UNFCCC, India currently presides over the G20. Together, the two countries can become strong catalysts that tackle major global issues. The PM's one-day visit will mark his fifth time visiting the country since he took office in May of 2014. He previously toured the UAE in August 2015, February 2018, August 2019, and most recently, June 2022.