Saudi Arabia To Hold Hajj With 'very Limited Numbers' Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Saudi Arabia said Monday announced that Hajj will not be cancelled but will be held with 'very limited numbers.' The announcement by the Saudi authorities comes after a long wait amid reports that this year's Hajj - a major Muslim pilgrimage scheduled to be held between July 28 to August 2 will be cancelled.

Clarifying on the reports, the kingdom said that only people of various nationalities already residing in the country would be allowed to perform the Hajj. However, the Saudi authorities did not specify how many people would be permitted to take part.

READ | Indonesia cancels Hajj plans amid Covid fear; cites 'uncertanity' from Saudi authorities

"This decision is taken to ensure Hajj is safely performed while committing to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and adhere strictly to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety," according to the statement quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The statement added: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose top priority is to always provide care to enable Muslims to perform Hajj or Umrah rites safely and securely, has taken severe precautionary measures to protect pilgrims since the beginning of COVID-19."

READ | Jaishankar talks to Saudi FM, claims supply chains steady during COVID-19 crisis

The annual pilgrimage traditionally draws around 2 million Muslims from around the world for five intense days of worship and rituals in Mecca. However, on June 7, amid uncertainty over the decision from Saudi's side, Indonesia called off the pilgrimage for the year. Indonesia being the world's biggest Muslim-majority country sends more than 2,20,000 people every year to Hajj. Malaysia had also announced a halt on the pilgrimage.

"The government has decided to cancel the Hajj 2020 as the Saudi Arabian authorities failed to provide certainty. This was a very bitter and difficult decision. But we have a responsibility to protect our pilgrims and Hajj workers," Fachrul Razi, Indonesia's religious affairs minister had said during a news conference in the capital, Jakarta.

READ | 24 organizations urge UN chief to blacklist Saudi coalition

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has never canceled the hajj in the nearly 90 years since the nation's establishment. However, till date as per John Hopkins, the kingdom has reported 160,000 cases and 1,307 deaths. On Monday, June 22, the kingdom lifted its nationwide curfew, but says other restrictions will remain. As per reports from Saudi press, economic and commercial activities will resume, but bans on international travel and religious pilgrimages will not change.

Back in March, Saudi Arabia had suspended daily prayers and weekly Friday prayers inside and outside the walls of the two mosques in Mecca and Medina to limit the spread of coronavirus. It had also suspended congregational prayers in other mosques in the country apart from imposing lockdown. The kingdom planned a phased reopening amid economic crisis amid Coronavirus lockdown.

READ | Saudi Arabia to launch $4 billion Tourism Development Fund to revive hard-hit economy