Turkey Asks World To Find Solution To 'refugee Problem' At UNGA Amid Afghan Crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday brought the world’s attention to the emanating refugee crisis at the borders of the conflict-ridden nations, as he outlined that Ankara has admitted approximately 4 million Syrians, and as a nation “saved the human dignity in the Syrian crisis.” Erdogan, however, stressed that his country Turkey no longer had the potential or resources to embrace more refugees—particularly from Afghanistan as he told the global key players, UN delegates, and stakeholders that “it was time to share the responsibility.”

In his impassioned speech at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, Ankara’s leader said that there were millions of refugees fleeing homeland from key issues, including the global climate change, and Turkey “has no tolerance to absorb new immigration waves.” Although the disconcerted President told the world leaders gathered at the UN that Turkey will fulfill its “fraternal duty” to Afghanistan, the latter quickly appealed to the rest of the countries of the world to demonstrate global solidarity and offer help.

In his nearly half-hour speech, Erdogan further elaborated on his anti-migrant sentiments, deriding the world that still “hasn’t found a solution to the refugee problem caused by conflict-prone crisis regions such as Syria and Afghanistan.” He once again opposed migrants, saying that in several nations “people are collectively preparing to go to other places, to migrate,” lodging discontentment with refugees.

Ankara’s leader, who has his eyes fixated on the presidential elections in 2023, further in his speech stated that Turkey wants to be identified as a developing instead of a developed country and shall not be met with unachievable climate targets. Erdogan went on to highlight the contributions of first lady Emine Erdogan who was honoured with a Global Goals Action Award from the UN Development Programme [UNDP] for leading the country's zero waste project that she kick-started in 2017. Furthermore, he took an aim at the “developed nations” saying that Ankara’s contributions have outmatched those “whoever has done the most damage” in its fight against Climate change.

Turkey to submit Paris climate pact to parliament

Ankara’s leader Erdogan told UNGA that his country was ready to submit the Paris climate pact to parliament for approval next month in line with his country’s goals and constructive steps towards the environment. "Turkey is not indifferent to any global problem, crisis, or call, and will also do its part on climate change and protecting the environment," Erdogan said in his remarks at New York. He stressed that the ratification process will be complete ahead of the Climate Change Conference scheduled for November in Glasgow, Scotland.

"We consider this process, which will lead to radical changes in our investment, production, and employment policies, as one of the main elements of our 2053 vision," he said.

Erdogan agreed that climate change was one of the biggest threats to humanity. He stated, that it was possible to eradicate the novel coronavirus with vaccines, but there would be no “laboratory solution” to the impact of climate change. "For this reason, also for climate change, we repeat our call that the ‘World is Bigger than Five,’ something we say at every opportunity,” said Erdoğan.