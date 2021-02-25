Turkey: Police Detain Iraqi IS Suspect, Rescue Yazidi Girl In Planned Raid

Turkish police, on February 24, detained a suspected Iraqi Islamic State group militant and rescued a 7-year-old girl, whom he had allegedly been holding captive, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported. The militant, who has been identified as S.O. was arrested in Ankara in a well prepared and calculated raid early morning on Wednesday. One other, identified as N.H.R. has also been captured in the operation.

As per the news agency, the suspect had once served as an officer in the Iraqi army. However, his suspicious moves prompted Turkish law enforcers and intelligence agency to monitor his activities. Following an investigation, they found his links with a militant organisation. The cops then planned a raid and carefully timed it so that the child wasn’t placed at risk. The 7-year-old belongs to Iraq’s Yazidis community, which is a minority in the country. Following her rescue, she has been placed under Turkey’s social services.

NATO to expand mission to combat Iraqi terrorism

Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance decided to expand a NATO training mission in Iraq from 500 to around 4,000 personnel. In a tweet, Stoltenberg announced NATO's Iraq mission expansion to open a new chapter in the transatlantic relationship and build a substantial, forward-looking agenda for the alliance. “Ministers decided to expand Iraq's NATO mission to support local forces in their fight against terrorism. We'll increase from 500 to around 4000 personnel & include more security institutions & areas,” NATO Secretary-General said, adding that the NATO mission will continue in full consultation with Iraq’s government.

Strengthening of NATO’s Iraq mission was aimed at curbing the resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group in the nation, and the military increases are “incremental”, Stoltenberg told a conference. "Training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions, and areas beyond Baghdad,” furthermore, he said. He insisted that the new plan will be implemented with due respect for Iraq's “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.