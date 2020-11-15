Turkey Reached Space 4 Times Using Indigenous Engineering, Says Erdoğan

Turkey has successfully completed satellite launch tests and has reached space four times using four indigenous capabilities, President Recept Tayyip Erdogan revealed on November 12. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new facility for defence giant Aseslan, he said, “We have already said we are in the space league”. Earlier this year, he had promised the establishment of a space programme aiming to bring the country at par with US, Russia, China and India.

“I want to say that we have illuminated the darkness of space once again thanks to our national technology. We have successfully completed our national satellite launch tests. In these tests, we have reached space four times,” Erdoğan said.

Self-sufficiency in defence industry

Speaking at Ankara, the 66-year-old leader also vowed to bolster the country’s defence industry saying that they would continue to supply all kinds of support to them. In addendum, he also stressed on the need to get sufficient in producing ammunitions. “We can not tolerate the procurement of (defence) products from abroad that we can produce ourselves," he said.

"The defense industry of the world has a locomotive role in the development of all other technologies," he said, adding any investment in the industry would contribute to the development of the country.

