Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pre-load Could Take Space Between 160 GB To 190 GB

Destiny 2 comes under the game genre of a first-person shooter video game which is developed by Bungie. Destiny 2: Beyond Light is a major and the fifth expansion for Destiny 2 and was scheduled to release on November 10, 2020. The platforms on which it is available are Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows. Continue reading for a Destiny 2 Beyond Light review and to know all about the preload.

Also read | Tekken 7 Tier List For Season 3: Check Out The Character Tier List

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pre Load

Also read | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Ratings And Reviews For The Ubisoft Release

Destiny 2 underwent server maintenance before the launch of the Beyond Light expansion, and the servers were shut down earlier than it was expected. The game company Bungie had previously made an announcement that Destiny 2 game servers are going to be offline starting Monday, which is the 9th of November, and the servers will come back online with the Beyond Light expansion after its usual weekly reset on Tuesday, which is the 10th of November.

The PC players can start the Beyond Light's pre-load on the Steam platform from 9 pm PST (5 am GMT). One thing to note is that the installation process took more space than the game's usual space requirements. A total of around 186GB was needed for this installation but after completion, the game size will come down to around a third of this size.

The engineering director of Destiny, David Aldridge mentioned the reasons for why this happened, and even acknowledged that was going to be very tough for the players who have slower or metered connections, but he also added that due to a combination of culling unused or replaced content, install size optimizations, and moving some content to the Destiny Content Vault, Destiny 2’s install size will shrink to between 59 and 71GB (depending on platform).

Pre-load is now available across all platforms. Players will be unable to log in to Destiny 2 until 9 AM PST (1700 UTC) on Nov 10 when Update 3.0.0.1 is available.



Stay tuned for further maintenance updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 10, 2020

Destiny 2 maintenance is complete.

We are continuing to monitor server stability and error codes at this time. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 11, 2020

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Game Pass

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is now available via the Xbox Game Pass. This expansion and its entire content are available on console and Android (via xCloud) for the players who have a Game Pass subscription. Although the players will have to pay for all of the seasonal content that is upcoming, at least the gamers on Xbox who have an active Game Pass subscription can start playing it right away.

Also read | Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Also read | Tekken 7 Guide: How To Unlock Characters In Tekken 7? Find Out