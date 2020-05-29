COVID-19: Global death toll crosses 360,000, over 5.8 million people infected

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, 5,816,706 people have been confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19. According to reports, the global death toll has recently crossed 360,000. The United States has the most number of coronavirus cases in the world with 1,721,750 positive cases which account for roughly 30 per cent of coronavirus cases. Brazil that has the second-highest number of cases has reported 438,238 positive coronavirus cases and accounts for only 7.2 per cent.

Death toll in Europe crosses 175,000

The death toll in Europe has crossed 175,000 on May 28. According to reports, Europe has reported a total of 2,084,058 positive coronavirus cases from across the continent and has suffered significantly more than other continents. Britain has registered 270,508 coronavirus cases, which is the highest case count in Europe and fourth highest in the world.

Spain has recorded 237,906 coronavirus cases and 27,119 deaths. The death toll in Italy currently stands at 33,142 and the country has reported 231,732 positive coronavirus cases. Italy is followed by France and Germany that have reported 186,364 and 182,450 cases respectively. Europe has been one of the worst-hit continents.

Brazil has the second-highest number of reported cases in the world, with 438,238 positive cases, behind the United States. Russia has reported 379,051 and currently has a death toll of 4,142. Multiple critics have questioned the official number of death reported by the Russian government, claiming that the numbers are not accurate and that authorities are hiding the deaths, but Russia had denied these accusations and claims that the number of deaths are low in Russia because they sealed off the border with China early on and had ample time to prepare for the virus.