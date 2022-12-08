Watch: Massive Tornado Spotted In Qatar Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals

The Qatar Meteorology Department - Civil Aviation Authority shared stunning footage of a rare tornado that was spotted in the northern part of the desert, located around 50km away from the capital of Qatar, Doha on Wednesday. This comes two days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals begin in Qatar. The Round of 16 at the tournament concluded on Tuesday night with Portugal earning a 6-1 victory over Switzerland.

Watch: Rare tornado spotted in Qatar

While they were no scheduled match on Wednesday, it is unclear whether anyone was injured due to the rare weather phenomena. In the videos shared by the Qatar Meteorology Department, a dark, tall, and swirling tornado can be seen touching down in the Ras Laffan Industrial City. The agency shared the first footage at 4:52 AM EST/ 3:22 PM IST, which shows a bulb-shaped funnel spinning.

The second video was shared around 20 minutes later, which was 14-second long. The second footage showed a narrower view of the twisties from a bit farther distance. It is pertinent to mention that Tornadoes are a rare sight in the desert landscapes of the Middle East. Here’s a look at the video, currently going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, this is the first time the prestigious quadrennial event is being held in the Middle East. Interestingly, seven out of the eight stadiums being used in the tournament have been built freshly. Having said that, here’s a look at what is coming next in the much-exciting FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Quarterfinals: Matchups and fixtures

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals will begin with Brazil clashing against Croatia before Lionel Messi-led Argentina face the Netherlands. England and defending champions France will also fight each other to move one step closer to the World Cup gold glory. On the other hand, Portugal will fight against Morocco, while Brazil will be up against