Updated February 7th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

'Motherhood A Business Opportunity': Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child

Martha, a Colombian mother of 19 with unknown fathers for each child, sees motherhood as a profitable venture despite challenges.

Garvit Parashar
Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child
Colombian Woman Expecting 20th Child | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a world where everyone is focusing on having smaller families, one woman who has 19 kids is ready to deliver the 20th one. A woman named Martha has 19 kids, of whom 17 are under 18, and she is expecting her 20th. Each child has a different father.

Martha, who belongs to Medellin, Colombia, is currently 39 and wants to have children until her body physically cannot conceive anymore. Moreover, she doesn’t know who the father of each kid is.

And the motive behind this is:

Marth said, “I see being a mom like a business, practically,' Martha, who has conceived all of her kids with different men."

She also said that after having so many children, all the money she got covered all the expenses of raising and taking care of them. She said, “The truth is, as the government helps me with each child, I receive a little money for each one."

Martha explained that she gets 76 dollars for the eldest child and 30.50 dollars for her youngest ones, for a total of 510 dollars, which is approximately 42,359.27 INR. She also gets support from her neighbours and the church. And she accused the fathers of the children of being irresponsible.

This family currently lives in a three-bedroom house, which is very challenging because the eldest child sleeps on the sofa. And sometimes she struggles to provide adequate food to everyone on this limited budget. Despite all these struggles, Martha said she will continue to have kids because it is profitable for her.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

