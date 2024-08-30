Published 13:08 IST, August 30th 2024
Mudslide Triggered by Heavy Monsoon Rain Kills 12 People, Mostly Children, in Northwest Pakistan
A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain hit a house in a remote part of northwestern Pakistan, killing 12 people, mostly children
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain hit a house in a remote part of northwestern Pakistan, killing 12 people, mostly children | Representational | Image: Republic
