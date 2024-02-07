Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

Neel Acharya: Missing Indian Student of Purdue University Found Dead in US

Neel Acharya's Death: Neel Acharya was last seen at First Street Towers on Sunday, his mother said.

Manisha Roy
Neel Acharya
Neel Acharya was found dead on University Campus | Image:X/@AcharyaGoury
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indiana (US): Neel Acharya, the Indian student who was studying at Purdue University in the US and had gone missing since January 28, has died, Tippecanoe County Coroner has confirmed.

News agency ANI citing Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office said officials received information at 11.30am on Sunday regarding a possible dead body at 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found dead on Purdue's campus.

On Sunday, Goury Acharya, mother of the deceased student, in a post on social media platform X, had appealed, "Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything."

"We need more details from the Uber driver that dropped him to get more information on him,' she has said in another post.

To which the Consulate General of India in Chicago replied, saying, "Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel's family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help." 

According to Purdue Exponent, a multimedia agency independent of the university, in an email written to the university's computer science department on Monday, interim CS head Chris Clifton confirmed students and faculty of Neel Acharya's death.

Earlier this week, another Indian student was brutally murdered with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 07:52 IST

