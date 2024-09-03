sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack | Muck in Mollywood |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Netanyahu Pushes Back Against New Pressure Over Gaza and Hostages: 'No One Will Preach to Me'

Published 07:04 IST, September 3rd 2024

Netanyahu Pushes Back Against New Pressure Over Gaza and Hostages: 'No One Will Preach to Me'

Netanyahu called the corridor vital to ensuring Hamas cannot rearm via tunnels. “This is the oxygen of Hamas,” he said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference in the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel on Oct. 28, 2023. Netanyahu pledged Tuesday, April 30 to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost 7-month-long war, just as cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam.
Netanyahu has pledged “total victory” over Hamas and blames it for the failure of the negotiations. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

07:04 IST, September 3rd 2024