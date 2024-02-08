Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Never Leave A Friend Behind: Cute Video Of A Puppy Brings A 'Deer' Friend Home Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: The video, which has been making the rounds on the Internet for a time, shows a dog pleading with his human mother to let the deer stay with them.

Pritam Saha
Viral: Dogs Bring Deer Friend Home
Viral: Dogs Bring Deer Friend Home | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

VIRAL: A friendship is an amazing bond. With our friends, who are an essential part of our life, it allows us to enjoy and share our time and belongings. It is not just people who share this special link. Even animals have close buddies who they adore and show off to one other. In actuality, they form friendships with members of other species in addition to their own. A heartwarming video that captures the special friendship between a deer and two puppies is making people emotional on the internet.  

The video, which has been making the rounds on the Internet for a time, shows a dog pleading with his human mother to let the deer stay with them. "Mom, he followed us home," the caption for the video says. Can we keep him?" Both the animals' and the human's display of love is very beautiful and innocent. It demonstrates that animals possess an extremely high sense of attachment, love, and devotion, much like humans.

Advertisement

Two dogs and a deer are seen sitting inside a room in the 15-second clip. While one of the two puppies is on the deer's back, the other is barking at his owner. Since it was posted on X, formerly Twitter, the video has received 18 lakh views, 6,000 likes, and several comments from viewers who think the relationship between deer and puppies is so precious. "The ability to love and be loved is precious," wrote an user. "This makes it a perfect team for me," wrote another user. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement