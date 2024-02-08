Advertisement

VIRAL: A friendship is an amazing bond. With our friends, who are an essential part of our life, it allows us to enjoy and share our time and belongings. It is not just people who share this special link. Even animals have close buddies who they adore and show off to one other. In actuality, they form friendships with members of other species in addition to their own. A heartwarming video that captures the special friendship between a deer and two puppies is making people emotional on the internet.

The video, which has been making the rounds on the Internet for a time, shows a dog pleading with his human mother to let the deer stay with them. "Mom, he followed us home," the caption for the video says. Can we keep him?" Both the animals' and the human's display of love is very beautiful and innocent. It demonstrates that animals possess an extremely high sense of attachment, love, and devotion, much like humans.

Mom, he followed us home. Can we keep him..🐶🐾🦌🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/k9MktPXIlm — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) January 11, 2024

Two dogs and a deer are seen sitting inside a room in the 15-second clip. While one of the two puppies is on the deer's back, the other is barking at his owner. Since it was posted on X, formerly Twitter, the video has received 18 lakh views, 6,000 likes, and several comments from viewers who think the relationship between deer and puppies is so precious. "The ability to love and be loved is precious," wrote an user. "This makes it a perfect team for me," wrote another user.