Published 07:00 IST, September 9th 2024

48 Killed as Fuel-Tanker Collides With Truck in Nigeria

The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab said.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
  • 2 min read
