Published 07:00 IST, September 9th 2024
48 Killed as Fuel-Tanker Collides With Truck in Nigeria
The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab said.
- World News
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
