Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:41 IST

No Signal? Major Cellphone Outage Leaves US Users Stranded; AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Hit

Users are facing challenges due to the disruption, and the cause and full scope of the outage remain unknown.

Digital Desk
iPhone user
No Signal? Major Cellphone Outage Leaves US Users Stranded | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Several users in the United States complained of a significant cellular outage on Thursday, affecting major wireless carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. According to Downdetector, a website that aggregates outage information from various sources, said that AT&T experienced a peak of 31,931 outage reports around 4:30 a.m. ET. 

The outage not only affected the major carriers like AT&T but also extended to other prominent carriers such as Verizon and T-Mobile. Downdetector platform received over 800 service outage reports for both Verizon and T-Mobile during the incident. 

“Valued Customer, This is an AT&T FCC PSAP Notification informing you of a Wireless and FirstNet outage. Customers cannot make or receive voice and data calls to and from mobile, including 911 calls. The preliminary cause is outside AT&T Network. You can reach the 911 resolution centre at 888-243-1911, option 5 with any questions. Thank you,” the AT&T notification stated.

Users are facing challenges due to the disruption, and the cause and full scope of the outage remain unknown. Cellular service providers are expected to promptly investigate and address the issue as customers demand explanations for the widespread service disruptions.
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:31 IST

