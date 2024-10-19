Published 16:24 IST, October 19th 2024
North Korean Troops Arrive In Russia For War Against Ukraine, First Video Surfaces
A video allegedly featuring North Korean soldiers in Russia has emerged with Pyongyang sending as many as 12,000 troops to assist Russia in its war with Ukraine
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
North Korean troops arrive in Russia for war against Ukraine | Image: Representative Image / AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:24 IST, October 19th 2024