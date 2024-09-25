sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Coldplay Fever | India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Oran Alexander Routh: Son of Suspect in Trump Assassination Bid Held On Child Pornography Charges

Published 00:04 IST, September 25th 2024

Oran Alexander Routh: Son of Suspect in Trump Assassination Bid Held On Child Pornography Charges

Oran Alexander Routh was arrested this week after authorities searched his Greensboro, North Carolina, home

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Oran Alexander Routh: Son of Suspect in Trump Assassination Bid Held On Child Pornography Charges
Oran Alexander Routh: Son of Suspect in Trump Assassination Bid Held On Child Pornography Charges | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:04 IST, September 25th 2024