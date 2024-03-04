Advertisement

Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in United Arab Emirates (UAE), saw a turnout of more than 65,000 pilgrims and visitors on Sunday since its public opening. Interestingly, the UAE government has also introduced a new bus route (203) from Abu Dhabi to the Mandir to enable weekend visits and express the country’s commitment to encourage more cultural diversity and inclusivity.

The influx of ‘faithful’ began early in the day, with over 40,000 individuals arriving in the morning and an additional 25,000 joining in the evening. Despite the large crowds, organisers managed the flow of visitors, dividing them into groups of 2,000 to make sure there was an orderly progression into the Mandir campus, an official statement said.

Devotees Share Darshan Experience

Sumant Rai, an Abu Dhabi resident, said, "Never have I seen such amazing order in the midst of thousands of people. I was worried I would have to wait for hours and not be able to do darshan peacefully, but we had amazing darshan and were extremely satisfied. Hats off to all the BAPS volunteers and Mandir staff."

Pravina Shah from London also shared her experience, speaking about the care provided by the staff, especially towards individuals with disabilities. "I have a disability, and the care given by the staff despite thousands of visitors was remarkable. I could see the crowds of people being ushered peacefully from one zone to the next," she said.

Balchandra from Kerala told about how he was surprised by the ‘efficient’ management of the visit, stating, "I thought I would be lost in the sea of people, but I was so surprised with how well the visit was managed. I was able to peacefully enjoy Darshan. I can’t wait until my next visit."

According to the organisation visitors were able to partake in religious rituals such as abhishek and aarti. Many were in ‘awe’ at the mandir's architecture, the BAPS release added. Interesting details noted in the statement were about the vibrant colours of clothing worn by visitors, which added to the festive atmosphere.

‘We Were Waiting for This Moment, Exceeded our expectations’: Devotees

Neha and Pankaj, long-time residents of Dubai, said , "We have been waiting for this moment, and the mandir has exceeded all our expectations! It’s a true marvel. We feel blessed because now we have a place to come and offer our prayers and feel the spirituality."

Piyush from Portland, USA, commended the UAE's commitment to diversity and inclusion and added, "The opening of this mandir is a testament to the UAE’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. It’s a beautiful representation of unity among different communities." Luis from Mexico also praised the mandir's architecture and cultural significance, inviting others to join in the experience.

Reflecting on the historic importance of the opening Sunday, Brahmaviharidas Swami expressed gratitude to the leaders of the UAE and local authorities for their support. "We are deeply grateful to the leaders of the UAE and the local authorities for the new bus services and their all-round support in making this day a reality. We would also like to thank the pilgrims, who were so patient and understanding during their visit. This mandir will serve as a beacon of spirituality and a hub of harmony, bringing together people of all backgrounds and beliefs," he stated.