Updated March 4th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Pakistan High Commission Issues 112 Visas to Hindu Pilgrims for Katas Raj Temple in Chakwal

High Commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Katas Temples Pakistan
Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or complex of Katas Temples are in Chakwal district of Punjab. | Image:X/@PakinIndia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 112 visas to a group of Indian Hindu Pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab between 6 to 12 March, ANI is reporting. The pilgrims, who were given the visas, would be visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas or the complex of Katas Temples in the Chakwal district of Punjab. 

“Today, the High Commission for Pakistan in India issued 112 visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to a prominent Hindu Temple in Punjab, Pakistan,” High Commission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said in a statement.

The Katas Raj Temples surrounds a pond that is considered sacred by Hindus and several pilgrims flock to the iconic temple to pay their tributes and pray. The visit is covered under the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974. In addition to visas for Hindu religious places covered under the framework of the bilateral protocol, dozens of Indian Hindus are issued visas by the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi regularly. They make visits to their families and friends in Pakistan. As it issued the visas to the Indian Hindus, the Pakistani High Commission wished a “spiritually rewarding pilgrimage” to Hindu Pilgrims visiting Pakistan.

“Pakistan remains committed to preserving sacred religious sites and extending all possible assistance to visiting pilgrims of all faiths,” it added. 


 


 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

