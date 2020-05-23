Karachi Plane Crash: 97 Dead, Two Survive, Crash Landing Injures 11 People On Ground

At least 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday with 99 people on board, stated international reports. According to Sindh health officials, only two passengers survived the crash and are in a stable condition.

Out of the total 99 people, 91 were passengers, while eight were crew members. The aircraft wings during the crash landing hit the houses in the residential colony before crashing down, damaging at least 25 houses. Meanwhile, eleven people on the ground were injured.

About the plane crash

The flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land when it crashed at Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing, local media reported.

After the plane crash, the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue measures alongside the civil administration. Soon after, Sindh Minister of Health & Population Welfare declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi. Meanwhile, the Pakistani government's aviation division has set up a four-member investigative team to probe the crash.

Pakistan resumes partial operation of flights

On Saturday, May 16, Pakistan resumed domestic flight operations in a phased manner as the government eased the nationwide-lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The resumption of the domestic flight services under strict restrictions from five major airports on Saturday came as the Pakistan government last week said that it would begin a phased lifting of the lockdown due to its effect on the economy and the workforce, the Geo News reported. Meanwhile, the ban on international flight operations, meanwhile, has been extended until May 31.

(With ANI Inputs)