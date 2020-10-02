Activist In UN Slams Pak's 'oppressive Policies', Says Balochistan's Culture In Danger

Making an intervention during the ongoing 45th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, Munir Mengal, the President of Baloch Voice Association said that the culture, language, and identity of Baloch people are in danger due to Pakistan's oppressive policies.

This statement also comes at the backdrop of the joint protest by the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) and the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) outside the UN building at the Broken Chair in Geneva against Pakistan's human rights violations. Echoing their voices, Mengal said that Pakistan has opted for a strategic policy of colonialism and structural discrimination in Balochistan.

"Pakistan has opted a strategic policy of colonialism and structural discrimination in Balochistan. On one side the Baloch are facing systematic military operations, displacements, enforced disappearances, on the other-side state have deprived them of presenting their culture, reading, writing their mother language, barred from cultural norms and traditions. Just to eliminate their identity," he said.

Quoting Baloch Peoples' Congress, Mengal said that "the Conspiracy to detach the Baloch from its identity is on the peak, PM has announced a package naming it for "Southern Balochistan". Further slamming Iran for following Pakistan's footsteps, Mengal said that these policies are a conspiracy to divide Balochistan and maintain occupation with ease.

"For us, this is a conspiracy to divide Balochistan and maintain occupation with ease. Unfortunately on the other side, Iran is also doing the same, by deleting the name of Balochistan from textbooks and maps", said Munir Mengal.



Baloch & Sindhis protest outside UN against Pak's Human Rights violations

On September 26, the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) and the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a joint protest outside the UN building at the Broken Chair in Geneva against Pakistan's human rights violations. The protest was conducted during the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) against the institutionalised state violence and other forms of socio-economic and political suppression of the Baloch and Sindhi people by the Pakistan military.

Human Rights defenders from various nationalities including Pashtuns and Kashmiris participated in the protest and expressed solidarity with the Baloch and Sindhis. These supporters also suffer at the hands of the military establishment of Pakistan. The protestors called the United Nations and the International community to intervene in the matter and to live up to their mandate and commitments without any hindrance and political pressures and make Pakistan which is a signatory to various human rights instruments to end its genocidal policies in Balochistan and Sindh.

